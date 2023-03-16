Organizers get ready for first-ever ‘St. Pat’s At Nance Plaza’ event on Friday ff

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A sea of green is expected to fill Nance Plaza on Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance and NS Promos are throwing the first-ever St. Pat’s at Nance Plaza event.

The brand-new event will include live music, food trucks and of course beer from Grand Strand Brewery.

Henry Bresadola, the events manager for NS Promotions, said having the inaugural event in Nance Plaza will make it easy to come out and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“Nice to have an area that’s right close to downtown where folks, especially this one being in the afternoon and early evening, where folks can come out on Friday night after work, socialize, have a few drinks before the weekend starts and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. I think it’s just a great center location,” said Bresadola.

The event goes from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Starting at 9 a.m., crews will close off 9th Avenue North from Kings Highway to Oak Street to start setting up the event.

Organizers said those planning to come to the event can park in the parking garage across from Nance Plaza.

