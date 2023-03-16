Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Organizers get ready for first-ever ‘St. Pat’s At Nance Plaza’ event on Friday ff

Nance Plaza in the city of Myrtle Beach.
Nance Plaza in the city of Myrtle Beach.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A sea of green is expected to fill Nance Plaza on Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance and NS Promos are throwing the first-ever St. Pat’s at Nance Plaza event.

The brand-new event will include live music, food trucks and of course beer from Grand Strand Brewery.

Henry Bresadola, the events manager for NS Promotions, said having the inaugural event in Nance Plaza will make it easy to come out and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“Nice to have an area that’s right close to downtown where folks, especially this one being in the afternoon and early evening, where folks can come out on Friday night after work, socialize, have a few drinks before the weekend starts and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. I think it’s just a great center location,” said Bresadola.

The event goes from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Starting at 9 a.m., crews will close off 9th Avenue North from Kings Highway to Oak Street to start setting up the event.

Organizers said those planning to come to the event can park in the parking garage across from Nance Plaza.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9
SCHP: Driver crashed into building, several cars in fatal single-vehicle crash off Hwy 9
Florence police on scene of ‘major collision’ involving 4 vehicles
Police: 1 killed in crash at Florence intersection; driver charged
A lawsuit has been filed against Georgetown County over this piece of land along Petigru Drive.
‘Our voices are not being heard’: Groups take legal action to fight against new Pawleys Island neighborhood
The 34th Annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach Thursday at the...
Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready to be displayed for ‘Run to the Sun’ show in Myrtle Beach
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract

Latest News

Police asking for information in New Year’s Day homicide at Longs area bar
Police asking for information in New Year’s Day homicide at Longs area bar
Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas
Report: Gun, drugs found following chase through Conway, Myrtle Beach areas
.
RUN TO THE SUN: Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready to be displayed in Myrtle Beach
Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) and forward Alex Williams, right, celebrate their win against...
Pegues’ 3 gives No. 13 seed Furman 68-67 win over Virginia