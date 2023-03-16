Myrtle Beach city manager presents $357M budget with no tax increases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Property owners in Myrtle Beach may not see their taxes go up, but they may have to pay a little more in fees.

The Myrtle Beach City Council spent Wednesday and Thursday in Pinopolis for its annual budget retreat.

During the retreat on Wednesday, City Manager Fox Simons presented a $357 million budget, where the spending plan does not include a tax increase for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023.

Last year, the city council approved a budget that increased property taxes from 78 mills to 88 mills.

“The city’s financial position is strong, although inflation, low unemployment and supply chain issues are challenges,” the city posted.

The budget does include fee increases for water, sewer and stormwater utilities.

There were some other highlights discussed on Wednesday night during the retreat, including a 5% salary adjustment for staff and one day leave for volunteerism.

City leaders also discussed new capital projects for the next fiscal year which include replacing the scale house at the Jake Abraham Transfer station, expansion of Ocean Wood Memorial Cemetery, visitor locker rooms at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium and the expansion of Fire Station Number 3.

It’s important to note, this is just a presentation on the budget. It won’t be enacted until it is voted on by the Myrtle Beach City Council at a later date.

