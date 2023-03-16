Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Murdaugh’s Moselle property under contract

The more than 1,700-acre property is listed for $3.9 million
During the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, media was allowed to visit the family's Moselle hunting property and view the exterior of the main house.
By Grace Runkel
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLANDTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The property at the center of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial could soon have a new owner.

The 1,700-acre hunting property became infamous during the six-week double murder trial as the site where Murdaugh killed his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.

The Crosby Land Company, a brokerage and consulting firm, is listing the property and confirmed with FOX Carolina it is under contract. A spokesperson said they did not know when the deal would be finalized.

The property includes a 5,275 sq. ft. home, guest cottage, equipment shed, fishpond, shooting range and kennels.

Caption

“The location, ecosystem, and water features make this an ideal candidate for a conservation easement. The next owner may be the beneficiary of considerable tax advantages that may be available through the donation of an easement,” the listing says. “This is truly a top-tier property, complete with all the improvements and amenities one would expect from a high-end sporting property with little or no deferred maintenance cost.”

Murdaugh is convicted of shooting and killing Maggie and Paul by the kennels on June 7, 2021.

During Murdaugh’s trial, the jury visited Moselle at the defense’s request.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9
SCHP: Driver crashed into building, several cars in fatal single-vehicle crash off Hwy 9
Florence police on scene of ‘major collision’ involving 4 vehicles
Police: 1 killed in crash at Florence intersection; driver charged
A lawsuit has been filed against Georgetown County over this piece of land along Petigru Drive.
‘Our voices are not being heard’: Groups take legal action to fight against new Pawleys Island neighborhood
The 34th Annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach Thursday at the...
Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready to be displayed for ‘Run to the Sun’ show in Myrtle Beach
Georgetown lifts boil water advisory; mayor confirms no contamination

Latest News

.
RUN TO THE SUN: Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready to be displayed in Myrtle Beach
May Xfinity Series race in Darlington to become Shriners Children’s 200
May Xfinity Series race in Darlington to become Shriners Children’s 200
According to the Texas Tribune, seven of the ten water entities that issued the most boil...
Market Common area under ‘boil water notice’ after water main repair
A 300-acre prescribed burn took place on Thursday at the Lewis Bay Preserve between...
300-acre controlled burn taking place near Carolina Forest area
Georgetown lifts boil water advisory; mayor confirms no contamination