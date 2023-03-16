May Xfinity Series race in Darlington to become Shriners Children’s 200

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Darlington Raceway now has a new title.

The Shriners Children’s 200 will take place May 13 at “The Track Too Tough To Tame” and will be the second race at the track over NASCAR’s “Throwback Weekend.”

In a statement, officials with the raceway said the sponsorship “strengthens a partnership forged with Shriners Children’s last year when it served as the track’s presenting sponsor of its Labor Day Weekend events.”

“The impactful service Shriners Children’s provides for families in South Carolina and across the country is nothing short of remarkable, and we’re happy to build on our partnership to amplify that important work,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “They are truly making a difference for young people facing the most challenging of circumstances at the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Greenville.”

Darlington is also set to host the NASCAR Cup Series’s Goodyear 400 and a race in the Craftsman Truck Series over Mother’s Day weekend.

The track will also host a second set of races, the Cook Out Southern 500 and the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, over Labor Day weekend in September.

