Market Common area under ‘boil water notice’ after water main repair

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach issued a “boil water notice” after a water main break Wednesday night.

The city said a 12-inch water main break occurred on Howard Avenue, affecting hundreds of customers in several of the Market Common area neighborhoods. 

“Myrtle Beach’s Public Works staff worked late into the night to repair the main, completing the work at 3:00 a.m. today,” said Mark Kruea, the Public Information Officer for the city. 

The city said because the water system was opened during the break and repair, “boil water notices” will be distributed Thursday morning until testing confirms that the water is safe for drinking and cooking.

The advisory could be in effect for up to two days.

