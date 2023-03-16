‘I was pretty sure I had a winner’: Latta lotto player wins $100K on crossword ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A lucky lottery winner in the Pee Dee had to get a second and third opinion to be sure she won, officials said.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket was recently bought at the Quick Stop in Latta.

The winner told lottery officials that she showed her dad the ticket first, to which he replied “it looks right to me” after they counted 11 words that matched the $100,000 prize.

She then asked her husband to recount them and he added up all 11 words, too.

“I was pretty sure I had a winner,” she said in a statement to lottery officials as cashed in the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said the inner beat 1 in 600,000 odds for the top prize. Three more $100,000 prizes remain in the game.

Quick Stop also received a $1,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

