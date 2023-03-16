Horry County to begin road closures Sunday to install drainage culverts

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County roads will be closed to through traffic this weekend, weather permitting.

The county will close sections of William Finlayson Road and Waccamaw Medical Park Drive on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. through 6 a.m.

This closure will allow crews to install new drainage culverts along the roadways.

Drivers in the area are urged to slow down, pay attention to all road signs, and drive cautiously to keep crews safe.

