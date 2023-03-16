Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Gold bars worth more than $67K seized at the border

Four bars of nearly pure gold were found inside a shipment declared as clothing, CBP said.
Four bars of nearly pure gold were found inside a shipment declared as clothing, CBP said.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – Border patrol officers seized a shipment containing more than $67,000 worth of gold after it was declared as clothing valued at $125, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities noticed the package had density anomalies during the X-ray screening.

When they opened the shipment, officers found four gold bars and a box of loose gold concealed within articles of clothing.

According to CBP, the package came from an apartment in San Francisco, California and was headed to an address in Hong Kong.

Experts confirmed the gold was about 98% pure and had a value of $67,830.

“Our officers process millions of legitimate trade imports and exports every year at the Port of Cincinnati,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release obtained by WXIX.

“While they uphold the U.S. economy by facilitating legal trade and investments, officers also protect the country’s revenue and its citizens from individuals and entities who attempt to evade import and export requirements.”

By law, exporters are required to file electronically through CBP if the value of their goods exceeds $2500. Failing to report accurate export information could result in civil or criminal penalties and prosecution.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9
SCHP: Driver crashed into building, several cars in fatal single-vehicle crash off Hwy 9
Florence police on scene of ‘major collision’ involving 4 vehicles
Police: 1 killed in crash at Florence intersection; driver charged
A lawsuit has been filed against Georgetown County over this piece of land along Petigru Drive.
‘Our voices are not being heard’: Groups take legal action to fight against new Pawleys Island neighborhood
The 34th Annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach Thursday at the...
Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready to be displayed for ‘Run to the Sun’ show in Myrtle Beach
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
Georgetown issues ‘boil water advisory’ due to ‘major’ water line break

Latest News

.
RUN TO THE SUN: Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready to be displayed in Myrtle Beach
FILE: A BNSF train is seen in this photo from Nov. 28, 2007. BNSF Railway says the train that...
Train hauling corn syrup derails in Arizona; no injuries
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
The FDA says Paxlovid is not linked to Covid-19 rebound ahead of a meeting to consider the...
Paxlovid not linked to COVID rebound, FDA says