FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth arrives Friday, but frost threat looms for the weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Soak in the warm weather Friday; another drop arrives throughout the weekend.
WARM FRIDAY
Beautiful Spring-like day ahead for Friday as temperatures soar. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies.
WEEKEND CHANGES
Our next cold front arrives overnight Friday, bringing a round of showers into early Saturday morning. While some rain may linger through sunrise Saturday, we’ll turn dry by lunchtime.
Temperatures Saturday turn cooler with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
Colder air will continue to filter in Sunday with a round of 30s and patchy frost for Sunday morning. Mainly sunny skies prevail, but we remain unseasonably cool, with temperatures climbing into the middle 50s.
MORE FROST THREATS
More cold mornings arrive early next week, with a few more rounds of frost possible through mid-week.
