FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth arrives Friday, but frost threat looms for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Soak in the warm weather Friday; another drop arrives throughout the weekend.

WARM FRIDAY

Beautiful Spring-like day ahead for Friday as temperatures soar. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Spring-like warmth arrives Friday (WMBF)

WEEKEND CHANGES

Our next cold front arrives overnight Friday, bringing a round of showers into early Saturday morning. While some rain may linger through sunrise Saturday, we’ll turn dry by lunchtime.

Temperatures Saturday turn cooler with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Colder air will continue to filter in Sunday with a round of 30s and patchy frost for Sunday morning. Mainly sunny skies prevail, but we remain unseasonably cool, with temperatures climbing into the middle 50s.

Turning sunny but cooler throughout the weekend (WMBF)

MORE FROST THREATS

More cold mornings arrive early next week, with a few more rounds of frost possible through mid-week.

Frost remains likely early next week (WMBF)

