FIRST ALERT: Frosty morning, warming up this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Give yourself extra time this morning. With a calmer wind and chilly temperatures, we’re looking at a widespread frost this morning that will take a few extra minutes to get off the windshield.

TODAY

After a frosty start to the day, temperatures will climb slowly throughout the day under mostly sunny skies.

For the first time in a few days, we will climb back into the 60s this afternoon. On the beach, look for winds to be light and a high temperature in the low 60s. Inland areas will make a run for the middle 60s under plenty of sunshine.

It's a frosty morning but we will warm up as we head into the afternoon hours. (WMBF)

Overnight, temperatures will be milder tonight as our winds shift out of the south. Look for a mild night with temperatures falling into the mid 40s inland and the upper 40s to lower 50s on the beaches.

WARMER FRIDAY

Those winds out of the south will provide ample warmth for Friday ahead of our next cold front. Despite increasing cloud cover, temperatures will push into the lower 70s for the Grand Strand in the afternoon. Once again, inland locations will climb even warmer with afternoon readings in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week, despite the increasing cloud cover. (WMBF)

WEEKEND CHANGES

While the clouds thicken up Friday afternoon, rain chances will begin to arrive well after sunset on Friday. The best chance of rain will be overnight Friday and into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. While some showers will linger through the early morning, most spots will be dry by Saturday afternoon.

The best rain chance arrives overnight Friday and into the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. (WMBF)

Temperatures hold steady Saturday behind the cold front, only climb into the lower 60s. The wind will kick back up thanks to the cold front passing through and another round of cooler weather will be ushered in for Saturday night and the second half of the weekend.

Another round of cold weather will arrive Sunday with more 30s and frost likely Sunday morning. Sunny skies are back with us but afternoon highs only climb into the mid-50s.

Highs will fall behind the cold front, making for a cooler second half to the weekend. (WMBF)

