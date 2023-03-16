Come and check out the South Carolina High School Rodeo Association Rodeo

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For over 40 years, the South Carolina Rodeo Association has been an organization for students all over South Carolina who want to participate in the sport of rodeo.

They are supervised by a concerned group of adults that are interested in providing an opportunity for students to participate in a non-traditional sport.

The top four contestants in each event each year are eligible to represent our state at the National Finals Rodeo.

Learn more about this upcoming rodeo here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.