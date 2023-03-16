Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Come and check out the South Carolina High School Rodeo Association Rodeo

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For over 40 years, the South Carolina Rodeo Association has been an organization for students all over South Carolina who want to participate in the sport of rodeo.

They are supervised by a concerned group of adults that are interested in providing an opportunity for students to participate in a non-traditional sport.

The top four contestants in each event each year are eligible to represent our state at the National Finals Rodeo.

Learn more about this upcoming rodeo here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9
SCHP: Driver crashed into building, several cars in fatal single-vehicle crash off Hwy 9
Florence police on scene of ‘major collision’ involving 4 vehicles
Police: 1 killed in crash at Florence intersection; driver charged
A lawsuit has been filed against Georgetown County over this piece of land along Petigru Drive.
‘Our voices are not being heard’: Groups take legal action to fight against new Pawleys Island neighborhood
The 34th Annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach Thursday at the...
Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready to be displayed for ‘Run to the Sun’ show in Myrtle Beach
Georgetown lifts boil water advisory; mayor confirms no contamination

Latest News

.
Women’s History Month: Stunning and Brilliant Events
.
Welcome to the new Myrtle Beach Hyundai
.
Grand Strand Today - Women's History Month: Stunning and Brilliant Events Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - South Carolina High School Rodeo Association Rodeo