Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest crash, 20 apartment units impacted

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said 20 apartment units were impacted after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Carolina Forest area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the wreck off Canterbury Drive at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is helping relocate those affected.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

