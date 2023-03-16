Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest crash, 20 apartment units impacted

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said 20 apartment units were impacted after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Carolina Forest area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the wreck off Canterbury Drive at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is helping relocate those affected.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

