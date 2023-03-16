300-acre controlled burn taking place near Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMF) – If you’re seeing a big plume of smoke in the Carolina Forest area, don’t be alarmed.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission’s website shows there is a prescribed burn taking place in the Lewis Bay Preserve, which is between International Drive and Highway 22.

MORE INFORMATION | SCFC Prescribed Burn Map

The prescribed burn is about 300 acres and is for hazard reduction.

According to the SCFC, hazard reduction helps to get rid of pine needles, vines and shrubs that can fuel wildfires.

