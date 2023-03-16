Submit a Tip
300-acre controlled burn taking place near Carolina Forest area

A 300-acre prescribed burn took place on Thursday at the Lewis Bay Preserve between International Drive and Highway 22.
A 300-acre prescribed burn took place on Thursday at the Lewis Bay Preserve between International Drive and Highway 22.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMF) – If you’re seeing a big plume of smoke in the Carolina Forest area, don’t be alarmed.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission’s website shows there is a prescribed burn taking place in the Lewis Bay Preserve, which is between International Drive and Highway 22.

The prescribed burn is about 300 acres and is for hazard reduction.

According to the SCFC, hazard reduction helps to get rid of pine needles, vines and shrubs that can fuel wildfires.

