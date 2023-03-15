Water main leak blocks part of road in city of Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Water issues are plaguing the city of Georgetown on Wednesday.

The city said a section of Church Street and Willow Bank Road are closed due to a water main leak in the area.

The Georgetown Police Department is redirecting traffic, while crews work in the area.

Also on Wednesday, the city of Georgetown issued a boil water notice for residents for the next 24 hours.

Officials said a major line break in the distribution system had resulted in the loss of pressure and service to many customers.

The city said the break may have affected the entire water system.

The city of Georgetown said it’s unclear at this point if the two issues are connected. A spokesperson said water utilities is investigating the cause of the leak.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.