Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Tree branch falls on benches at San Antonio Zoo; 7 hurt

Several people were injured after a large part of a tree fell on visitors at the San Antonio...
Several people were injured after a large part of a tree fell on visitors at the San Antonio Zoo Wednesday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seven people were injured, one seriously, when a large part of a tree broke off and fell on some occupied benches at the San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday, authorities and a witness reported.

The branch “unexpectedly” fell at around noon, the zoo said.

City fire department spokesman Joe Arrington said those hurt included children and adults. One person had significant injuries, he added, while the others were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Witness Brandy Lorraine, who was visiting the zoo with her 9-year-old daughter, told the San Antonio Express-News that she was on a bench next to the tree when she heard a cracking noise. She said a large part of the tree fell on top of benches where people were sitting.

Seven people were injured by a falling tree branch at the San Antonio Zoo. (NINA RYAN)

“It was a freak accident. It was so scary,” Lorraine told the newspaper. “I saw a woman running for help with blood on her hands. I heard people screaming. I just hope everyone is OK. Thinking about it now is even scarier because any little detour could have put us in that spot.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit has been filed against Georgetown County over this piece of land along Petigru Drive.
‘Our voices are not being heard’: Groups take legal action to fight against new Pawleys Island neighborhood
Katerena Bedjan
California woman sentenced to 15 years in deadly Myrtle Beach attempted armed robbery
The time has come for voters to decide the fate for the future of the Murrells Inlet-Garden...
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes all lanes on Hwy 707
Freeze warning tonight.
FIRST ALERT: FREEZE WARNING tonight, protect sensitive plants
Highway 544 and Cornfield Road
HCFR: 3 injured, traffic blocked after two-vehicle crash near Highway 544

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Medical Center celebrates 5 year anniversary of behavioral health program
Police in Sacramento, California, are searching for a thief who broke into several helicopters...
Stolen helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport
Mohammad Alkurdi, 38, has been arrested in Arizona for the killing of his wife.
‘I shot her’: Husband kills wife in front of kids days after buying gun
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
‘What You Won’t Do for Love’ singer Bobby Caldwell dies
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages