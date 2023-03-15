Submit a Tip
Thousands of classic cars, trucks ready to be displayed for ‘Run to the Sun’ show in Myrtle Beach

The 34th Annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach Thursday at the...
The 34th Annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach Thursday at the former mall site on N. Kings Highway.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of classic car and truck enthusiasts will be in Myrtle Beach starting on Thursday for the 34th Annual Run to the Sun event.

The show is considered the largest independent classic car show on the east coast.

The three-day event will feature over 3,500 pre-1989 cars and trucks and 150 vendors on 56 acres. About 10,000 people are expected to come and take a look at all the classic cars and trucks the event has to offer.

MORE INFORMATION | Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show

This year there will be a new section called Gasoline Alley, which will be a collection of vintage race cars, gassers and dragsters.

The show owner and manager, Michael Leaventon said there will be visitors from 24 states at the event.

On top of bringing thousands of classic cars and trucks to one place, the event helps support many charities including Horry County Sheriff’s Department Benevolent Fund, Grand Strand Miracle League and Carolina Forest High School NJROTC Booster Club. Donations over the years have reached nearly $2 million and last year’s event raised close to $50,000.

The Run to the Sun Car and Truck show runs from Thursday to Saturday at the Old Myrtle Square Mall located at 2501 North Kings Highway.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

