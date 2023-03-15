Suspect in stolen car hits Dillon County deputy’s truck during pursuit, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon County deputy’s truck was during a pursuit on Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell said his office received a call around 8 a.m. about a stolen car heading down Highway 9 and into Dillon County.

He said the suspect came through the city of Dillon and was being pursued by law enforcement when he ran into a deputy’s truck while on the ramp heading toward I-95.

Pernell said the suspect was able to get onto the interstate but ended up stopping at mile marker 87, jumping out of the car and running off. He said deputies were able to capture him and take him into custody.

The deputy involved in the crash is OK and wasn’t taken to the hospital, according to Pernell.

The sheriff said the suspect was taken to the hospital but has since been checked out and is now in jail.

The name and the suspect’s charges haven’t been released.

