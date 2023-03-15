STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson to film in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An untitled STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson is set to film in Wilmington starting later this month.

The half-hour drama series will follow polar opposites who become involved in a love affair that dramatically changes each others’ worlds. The project received a script-to-series commitment for three seasons and a total of 18 episodes last year, according to STARZ.

The series will be executive produced by filmmaker Ava DuVernay with co-executive producers Kat Candler and Paul Garnes, both of whom also worked with DuVernay on Queen Sugar. DuVernay is also known for her directorial work on documentary 13th, historical drama Selma and Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time.

Ridloff is known for her work as Connie from The Walking Dead and Makkari in Eternals, while Jackson is known for his starring role as Charlie Conway in Mighty Ducks, Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek and worked with DuVernay on the drama miniseries When They See Us.

Casting agency TW Cast and Recruit says the filming will go through late August.

