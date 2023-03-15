Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported in a crash in Horry County Wednesday morning.
Horry County Fire Rescue said the single-vehicle crash happened off of Hwy 9 near Foxtail Drive.
Crews were sent to the scene just after 7 a.m.
No lanes of Hwy 9 are closed but use caution if traveling through the area.
