Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported in a crash in Horry County Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the single-vehicle crash happened off of Hwy 9 near Foxtail Drive.

Crews were sent to the scene just after 7 a.m.

No lanes of Hwy 9 are closed but use caution if traveling through the area.

