Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9

Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9
Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported in a crash in Horry County Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the single-vehicle crash happened off of Hwy 9 near Foxtail Drive.

Crews were sent to the scene just after 7 a.m.

No lanes of Hwy 9 are closed but use caution if traveling through the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

