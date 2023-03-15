Scotland County School bus involved in crash, school district says

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - A Scotland County School bus was involved in a crash in Laurinburg Wednesday afternoon, according to a representative with Scotland County Schools.

The school district released a statement explaining that school bus 68 from Spring Hill Middle School carrying 8 students and staff members were involved in a crash along McColl road and everyone on board the bus is safe at this time.

The district said the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were taken to the hospital by Scotland County EMS for evaluation.

Laurinburg Police Department is investigating the crash and further details will be released by the police department.

