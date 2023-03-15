Report: Man kicks down glass door to assault ex-girlfriend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is behind bars after North Charleston Police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted her.

Randy Duval Gordon, 40, is charged with first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary.

Officers were called out at 10:46 p.m. on Feb. 28 to Barnwell Avenue.

They met with the victim, who told investigators her ex-boyfriend had been texting and calling her all day. She later saw a “suspicious” vehicle that her ex was in parked across the street from her home; the vehicle eventually left, according to an incident report.

The ex called the victim again at 10:35 p.m., and she did not answer.

Police say the man then tried to get inside her home unsuccessfully through a window. He then went to the front glass door and kicked it, causing the glass to shatter; the door was locked, but he eventually kicked it open, the incident report states.

The man went into the home and pushed the victim into a wall; he then got on top of her and struck her multiple times in the face with a closed fist, according to investigators. He then kicked her multiple times in the head and left the home on foot, police say.

Gordon is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond was set at $75,000.

