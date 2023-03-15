Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 1 killed in crash at Florence intersection; driver charged

Florence police on scene of ‘major collision’ involving 4 vehicles
Florence police on scene of ‘major collision’ involving 4 vehicles(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A major crash at a Florence intersection took the life of one of the drivers involved.

Officers responded around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to Hoffmeyer road and Beltline Drive for a four-car crash.

Investigators learned the driver of a white truck was heading down Hoffmeyer Road when that person collided with three cars in front of it.

Police said the driver of the truck and the driver and passenger from a second car were taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver from the second car died at the hospital. That person’s name has not been released yet.

Authorities said the driver of the white truck is charged with speeding.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landowners and citizens groups have filed a lawsuit against Georgetown County over the approval...
Lawsuit filed against Georgetown County over approval of new Pawleys Island neighborhood
Katerena Bedjan
California woman sentenced to 15 years in deadly Myrtle Beach attempted armed robbery
The time has come for voters to decide the fate for the future of the Murrells Inlet-Garden...
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes all lanes on Hwy 707
Freeze warning tonight.
FIRST ALERT: FREEZE WARNING tonight, protect sensitive plants
Highway 544 and Cornfield Road
HCFR: 3 injured, traffic blocked after two-vehicle crash near Highway 544

Latest News

Serious injuries reported in crash off Hwy 9
SCHP: Driver crashed into building, several cars in fatal single-vehicle crash off Hwy 9
.
2-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Hwy 17S at Farrow Pkwy
3 hurt, traffic slowed after crash on Dick Pond Road
3 hurt, traffic slowed after crash on Dick Pond Road
3 hurt, traffic slowed after crash on Dick Pond Road
3 hurt, traffic slowed after crash on Dick Pond Road