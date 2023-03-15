Police: 1 killed in crash at Florence intersection; driver charged

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A major crash at a Florence intersection took the life of one of the drivers involved.

Officers responded around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to Hoffmeyer road and Beltline Drive for a four-car crash.

Investigators learned the driver of a white truck was heading down Hoffmeyer Road when that person collided with three cars in front of it.

Police said the driver of the truck and the driver and passenger from a second car were taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver from the second car died at the hospital. That person’s name has not been released yet.

Authorities said the driver of the white truck is charged with speeding.

