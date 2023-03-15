Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

It’s time for the 4th Annual Luck of the Marshwalk this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

The leprechauns will find their pot of gold at the MarshWalk for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration!

Grab your green gear and frolic down the MarshWalk for the 4th Annual Luck of the MarshWalk starting at 2pm.

Contestants will make their way up and down the MarshWalk collecting stamps on their stamp card from each location, all while enjoying drink specials, Irish-inspired dishes, and live music.

Pick up a stamp card beginning at 2pm to qualify to win from any of the eight MarshWalk restaurants.

Final judging will be held on the Bovine’s back deck at 8pm.

To win you must have your card stamped from each restaurant.

So, gather your shamrocks, and bring some luck to the MarshWalk this St. Patrick’s Day!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landowners and citizens groups have filed a lawsuit against Georgetown County over the approval...
Lawsuit filed against Georgetown County over approval of new Pawleys Island neighborhood
The time has come for voters to decide the fate for the future of the Murrells Inlet-Garden...
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes all lanes on Hwy 707
Katerena Bedjan
California woman sentenced to 15 years in deadly Myrtle Beach attempted armed robbery
Freeze warning tonight.
FIRST ALERT: FREEZE WARNING tonight, protect sensitive plants
Highway 544 and Cornfield Road
HCFR: 3 injured, traffic blocked after two-vehicle crash near Highway 544

Latest News

Drunken Jacks
Dining with Dockery: Drunken Jacks
.
Grand Strand Today - Luck of the Marshwalk Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Luck of the Marshwalk Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Luck of the Marshwalk Pt 4