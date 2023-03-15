It’s time for the 4th Annual Luck of the Marshwalk this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

The leprechauns will find their pot of gold at the MarshWalk for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration!

Grab your green gear and frolic down the MarshWalk for the 4th Annual Luck of the MarshWalk starting at 2pm.

Contestants will make their way up and down the MarshWalk collecting stamps on their stamp card from each location, all while enjoying drink specials, Irish-inspired dishes, and live music.

Pick up a stamp card beginning at 2pm to qualify to win from any of the eight MarshWalk restaurants.

Final judging will be held on the Bovine’s back deck at 8pm.

To win you must have your card stamped from each restaurant.

So, gather your shamrocks, and bring some luck to the MarshWalk this St. Patrick’s Day!

