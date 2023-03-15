Grand Strand Medical Center celebrates five year anniversary of behavioral health program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Medical Center is celebrating five years of helping those with mental health needs through its behavioral health program.

It all started with the inpatient program which has grown to 22 beds offering help to those struggling with different mental health issues like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and more.

Those in the inpatient program spend 5-7 days working with a psychiatrist, participating in therapy and learning how to cope with their disorders.

The outpatient program opened a few months after and helps around two dozen people a day.

Those patients also see psychiatrists and participate in group or individual therapies.

The program’s director, Dr. Christina Lynn said she is glad to see how much the programs are helping the community.

“We’re not just offering a quick momentary gap from being in a crisis, and throwing you back into the community. We’re offering you the full range from start to finish. In eight weeks you’re really are truly getting the benefit of the medications, the therapies and the groups,” said Lynn.

The program’s outpatient manager Scott Pomicter said the lack of mental health help in our area shows just how important this program is to our community.

“I see people get better I see people get their functioning back. I see people become content for maybe the first time in their life,” said Pomicter.

Lynn said she hopes both the inpatient and outpatient programs continue to grow and has future plans to expand the facility.

The five-year anniversary celebration of the behavioral health program is Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Strand Medical Center Behavioral Health Unit.

