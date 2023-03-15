Florence Area Humane Society calls for action after two dogs brought in with gunshot wounds

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Area Humane Society is calling for community leaders to take action after two dogs were brought into the facility suffering gunshot wounds and other signs of abuse.

Three days ago, a dog was brought in after suffering “unimaginable cruelty” having been shot, hit by a car, and left for dead. The dog, now named Hope, is alive today sustaining injuries from the car and buckshot near her spine, the shelter said she is standing “a bit wobbly and with a front paw that knuckles under” and with possible neurological damage.

Hope was found after she limped onto someone’s front porch. By the time Animal Control arrived, she lost all ability to move due to her injuries.

The shelter said her survival is nothing short of a miracle.

Unfortunately, Hope was not the only dog brought into FAHS this week suffering at the hands of “pure evil.”

A few days later, Jolene, a Border Collie mix, was picked up by Animal Control with two bullets in her leg and a shattered ankle.

Jolene had five puppies brought in with her. Two have been sent to rescues, two have been adopted and one did not survive.

Florence Area Humane Society is asking the community to speak up and contact elected officials to make a change in how animal cruelty cases are prosecuted.

“We have seriously had enough of people who harm animals. And boy are we sick and tired of just talking about it. Do us a favor. Contact our community leaders, those elected as well as those who are in a position to contribute financially so that we may better control our animal population and prosecute animal cruelty cases,” the social media post read.

In addition to calling on elected community leaders, the shelter is asking for donations to help in Jolene and Hope’s recovery.

Jayne Boswell, President of the Florence Area Humane Society, said both dogs are on the road to recovery and she’s thankful they are off the streets.

“We’re just thankful we were able to get them into a better place,” said Jayne Boswell.

Jolene is now recovering in foster care but has tested positive for heartworm. All donations will go towards her heartworm treatments while they work to find her a forever home.

Hope is doing well and the shelter says she remains playful, however, it is uncertain if she will fully recover the use of her front right leg.

Boswell said she still doesn’t understand how these animals could be abused the way they were.

“Hope is young, she’s still just a puppy and Jolene is a laidback, friendly border collie mix and I don’t think either of them would be threatening in any kind of way so it concerns me that kind of level of violence was used against an animal that certainly doesn’t have any resources,” said Boswell.

Boswell said a larger issue at hand is animal overpopulation, and with so many unwanted dogs in the community, it leaves them susceptible to abuse. She said there are several ways people can help including adoption and fostering but also being a responsible pet owner.

“Having your pets spayed or neutered would certainly cut down on the overpopulation,” said Boswell.

In addition to the community helping out, she said there’s a need for laws to be enforced, more people capable to enforce those laws and people to be held accountable if a change is ever going to happen.

“I do think our laws, city, county, and state level need to be strengthened and they need to have stiffer penalties,” said Boswell. “We need for our animal control personnel to be officers, there are several counties in our state that animal control personnel are at least class 3 officers, and in several others, there are class 1 officers and they have the ability to investigate animal neglect and abuse crimes. They have the ability to write warrants and take people into custody and I think we need to be able to do that in Florence.”

Boswell said both dogs were found within city limits within close distance of each other, but due to the lack of information about Hope and Jolene’s abuse, she said no police report has been filed.

Hope is currently at the ER vet clinic while FAHS finds a foster and Jolene has been placed in foster care awaiting her forever home.

For more information or if you’re interested in fostering or adopting, you can visit the humane society’s website.

