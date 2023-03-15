Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence 1 middle school named recipient of Palmetto’s Finest Award

F1S John W. Moore Middle School named recipient of Palmetto's Finest Award
F1S John W. Moore Middle School named recipient of Palmetto's Finest Award(SCASA (South Carolina Association of School Administrators))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One Pee Dee middle school is being recognized for its excellence, becoming the recipient of one of the Palmetto’s Finest Awards.

John W. Moore Middle School in Florence School District 1, led by Principal April Leroy, was selected as one of five schools to receive the honor.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Our students have a strong voice here’: Two Florence 1 Schools selected as finalists for Palmetto’s Finest Awards

The middle school is home to more than 1,000 students in grades 6 through 8. South Carolina Association of School Administrators honored the Florence 1 middle school because of its “vision to develop well-rounded critical thinkers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM)” and the school’s ability to create productive and responsible citizens.

The selection process included an intensive application process including a self-evaluation, peer review and two on-site exams. John W. Moore Middle School was one of two Florence 1 Schools selected as finalists.

“The Palmetto’s Finest award winners are models of innovation throughout our state,” said Beth Phibbs, South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) executive director. “They set the standard of excellence by creating an outstanding school culture which includes setting high expectations and providing numerous opportunities for leadership.”

John W. Moore students experience “hands-on, project-based learning” and are given opportunities to strengthen real-world skills.

The Florence 1 Schools District congratulated Principal Leroy, the staff and students on the honor in a social media post, “We are excited to announce that Moore Middle School has received a Palmetto’s Finest Award. Congratulations to Principal Leroy, her staff and students!”

