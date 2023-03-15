Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: More frost tonight, rain chances return soon

More frost likely Thursday morning
More frost likely Thursday morning
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of freezing temperatures moves in Thursday morning.

THURSDAY

Most areas inland of the Intracoastal Waterway will sit around 32° Thursday morning, allowing more frost to develop. While it’s cold along the immediate coast, temperatures will hold in the mid-30s.

Sunny skies prevail through the day and we’ll start a brief warming trend. Afternoon highs will rebound into the lower 60s for Thursday.

After a cold morning, warmer weather arrives Thursday afternoon
After a cold morning, warmer weather arrives Thursday afternoon

WARMER FRIDAY

Ample warmth arrives Friday ahead of our next cold front. Despite increasing cloud cover, we’ll push afternoon temperatures into the 70s.

Scattered showers are likely early Saturday
Scattered showers are likely early Saturday

WEEKEND CHANGES

Rain chances will begin to arrive well after sunset Friday, mainly focused on the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. While some showers may linger through the early morning, most spots turn dry by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures hold steady Saturday behind the cold front, only climbing into the lower 60s.

Another round of cold weather will arrive Sunday with more 30s and frost likely Sunday morning. Sunny skies are back with us but afternoon highs only climb into the mid-50s.

Rain ends early Saturday, turning colder for Sunday
Rain ends early Saturday, turning colder for Sunday

