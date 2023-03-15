FIRST ALERT: Coldest morning since January, another freeze tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bundle up! It’s a cold morning and that wind is making it feel even worse this morning.

TODAY

Some of you will wake up to frost this morning, but the wind will be the bigger story! As temperatures continue to fall toward sunrise, we’re looking at a cold morning commute. The wind chill alone will be in the low-mid 20s this morning! Make sure the kids are bundled up and you have the extra layers as you step out the door.

It's a cold and breezy day. Make sure you have the extra layers for the morning commute. (WMBF)

Any plants that were covered up will need to be uncovered as the sunshine returns today. Temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 50s for this afternoon. Skies will be sunny and the wind will stick around through the day, making it feel colder at times.

TONIGHT

Another round of cold temperatures will work in again tonight. Coastal temperatures will drop down to 33 to 37°. Another round of frost is likely and a Freeze Warning is out for areas west of the Intracoastal Waterway tonight. That second freeze will mean it’s another night you will need to cover up the plants and sensitive vegetation.

It's a cold night again tonight with another freeze expected inland. (WMBF)

END OF THE WEEK

Winds will transition out of the south by the middle of the day on Thursday and our temperatures will respond well. Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s for Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures overnight Thursday will actually remain mild with readings into the 40s and 50s. It’s a warmer Friday morning commute.

After one more cold morning, we will see another return to the 60s and 70s by Thursday and Friday afternoon. (WMBF)

A southwest wind will bring the warmest day of the week on Friday. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 70s. The next cold front will start to approach the area late Friday night and will result in rainfall increasing and lingering into early Saturday before tapering off by the afternoon. While Saturday will continue mild, temperatures will drop significantly by Saturday night and Sunday. Saturday night will see another round of temperatures in the 30s.

A quick moving cold front will bring rain chances LATE Friday night and through Saturday morning. (WMBF)

