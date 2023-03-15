Submit a Tip
FDTC receives $16K+ donation for Caterpillar program

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence-Darlington Technical College received a nice gift from Blanchard Machinery for its Caterpillar program.

FDTC was the recipient of a $16,666 donation from Blanchard Machinery as part of its ongoing agreement for its Diesel Technology – Caterpillar Dealer Service Technician Program.

“For over 20 years of Blanchard’s 40-year history in South Carolina, graduates of the Caterpillar Dealer Academy have worked in our dealership to support our organization, more importantly, our customers and ultimately our community,” Blanchard Machinery’s Community & Employee Relations Director Katherine Blanchard Whittle said. “This gift will ensure the program has the technology needed to support the rapidly changing advancements associated with our diverse business.”

The donation is part of the ongoing support Blanchard Machinery, Carolina CAT, and Gregory Poole have given each year to support the program since 2000.

The three dealers provide financial support for FDTC’s Caterpillar program to operate otherwise cost-prohibitive courses. These funds also go towards tool scholarships specifically for Caterpillar students each year.

“We are so grateful for the continued partnership that Blanchard Machinery and the other Caterpillar dealers in the Carolinas provide us so that we can, in turn, provide this program to students throughout the state and beyond,” FDTC President Dr. Jermaine Ford said. “At Florence-Darlington Technical College, we are always looking at ways to partner with companies so that we can provide our students with access to careers that offer a family-sustaining wage.”

The Caterpillar ThinkBIG program is part of a worldwide network of Caterpillar-approved programs, including a sponsored workplace, hosting eight weeks of internships every semester.

Rotating back into the workforce every semester, students accumulate a year’s work of experience, complete their AAS degree and earn one year’s worth of pay while in the 21-month program at Florence-Darlington Technical College.

