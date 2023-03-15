‘Evolving and growing’: City of Myrtle Beach putting finishing touches on Futrell Park revitalization

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Families will soon be able to enjoy a new playground and splash pad at Futrell Park in about a month.

The city of Myrtle Beach partnered with Habitat for Humanity to make the upgrades become a reality.

Danielle Lewis, the neighborhood revitalization coordinator for Habitat for Humanity said workshops and input from residents helped shape the upgrades to the park.

“I grew up in this neighborhood and just to see the progress that the city actually hears, residents’ voices and they hear their aspirations and they’re really addressing the need for the community that makes me even more happy and more excited,” Lewis said.

She added that she’s excited to see families come and enjoy the new additions to the park, including a special girl in her life.

“I have a daughter and I can’t wait to bring her out here,” Lewis said. “There are so many kids in the neighborhood that have to travel all over or cross the roads just to get to a park and it’s nice to have something here right in the heart of the community.”

City crews are putting the finishing touches on the park with landscaping.

The goal is to have everything completed by Earth Day which is April 22 and bring the community together with a grand opening and ribbon cutting.

The team is also looking forward to adding an additional fitness trail throughout the park.

