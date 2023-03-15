Dining with Dockery: Take a Bite

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode, we’re headed to Take a Bite!

Located along Highway 501 in between Myrtle Beach and Conway, you will find this local spot for great burgers and sandwiches.

This is one of the places people have told Andrew about for a while now, so we’re excited to give this place a try! For more information about Take a Bite, visit their Facebook page here.

Instead of reading about this great food, let’s see what Andrew had to say about it! You can watch him try out the food in the full video above.

If you plan to head to Take a Bite, be sure to visit them and tell them Halley & Andrew sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.