Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining with Dockery: Drunken Jacks

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re headed to the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet where things are always busy year round but only going to get busier.

In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, we’re headed to Drunken Jacks, a staple in the Inlet for more than 40 years!

If you haven’t been to Drunken Jacks, you came to the right place.

Andrew tries out some of the menu items in the full video above.

For a look at their website and menu, go here.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landowners and citizens groups have filed a lawsuit against Georgetown County over the approval...
Lawsuit filed against Georgetown County over approval of new Pawleys Island neighborhood
The time has come for voters to decide the fate for the future of the Murrells Inlet-Garden...
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes all lanes on Hwy 707
Katerena Bedjan
California woman sentenced to 15 years in deadly Myrtle Beach attempted armed robbery
Freeze warning tonight.
FIRST ALERT: FREEZE WARNING tonight, protect sensitive plants
Highway 544 and Cornfield Road
HCFR: 3 injured, traffic blocked after two-vehicle crash near Highway 544

Latest News

.
It’s time for the 4th Annual Luck of the Marshwalk this weekend
.
Grand Strand Today - Luck of the Marshwalk Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Luck of the Marshwalk Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Luck of the Marshwalk Pt 4