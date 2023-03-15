Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Come out and see Disney’s The Little Mermaid by the Socastee High School Performing Arts

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come and be part of thier world!

Socastee Performing Arts proudly presents, Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Their performance of this classic story features music, singing, dancing, and sets full of light and color that you’ve come to love from Socastee High School!

Visit http://bit.ly/fb_littlemermaidtix and get your tickets today!

Opening night is tonight, March 15 with shows continuing through Sunday, March 19.

All shows will commence at 7 pm with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landowners and citizens groups have filed a lawsuit against Georgetown County over the approval...
Lawsuit filed against Georgetown County over approval of new Pawleys Island neighborhood
The time has come for voters to decide the fate for the future of the Murrells Inlet-Garden...
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes all lanes on Hwy 707
Katerena Bedjan
California woman sentenced to 15 years in deadly Myrtle Beach attempted armed robbery
Freeze warning tonight.
FIRST ALERT: FREEZE WARNING tonight, protect sensitive plants
Highway 544 and Cornfield Road
HCFR: 3 injured, traffic blocked after two-vehicle crash near Highway 544

Latest News

.
It’s time for the 4th Annual Luck of the Marshwalk this weekend
Drunken Jacks
Dining with Dockery: Drunken Jacks
.
Grand Strand Today - Luck of the Marshwalk Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Luck of the Marshwalk Pt 4