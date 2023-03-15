Come out and see Disney’s The Little Mermaid by the Socastee High School Performing Arts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come and be part of thier world!

Socastee Performing Arts proudly presents, Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Their performance of this classic story features music, singing, dancing, and sets full of light and color that you’ve come to love from Socastee High School!

Visit http://bit.ly/fb_littlemermaidtix and get your tickets today!

Opening night is tonight, March 15 with shows continuing through Sunday, March 19.

All shows will commence at 7 pm with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday.

