Georgetown issues ‘boil water advisory’ due to water main leak, contamination

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Georgetown issued a “boil water notice” Wednesday for the next 24 hours.

The city advises residents vigorously boil water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used.

Analyses of recent bacteriological samples collected by the City of Georgetown Water Utilities Department from their drinking water system serving the City of Georgetown indicate that the water system has become contaminated due to a leak.

The city has located the leak and said repairs are underway to the leak in the water main and are expected to be completed within the next 24 hours.

If you should have any questions concerning this Notice, call the City of Georgetown Water Utilities Department office at 843-545-4500.

