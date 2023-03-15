Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bill to restrict topics in S.C. classrooms to have first Senate hearing

Teacher groups and advocates for public education who oppose this bill are encouraging their supporters to show up and testify against it.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The House-passed bill that would restrict what can be taught and discussed in South Carolina public schools has its first Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday morning.

Related: Bill to restrict what can be taught in SC classrooms passes in House

Teacher groups and advocates for public education who oppose this bill are encouraging their supporters to show up and testify against it.

While this bill doesn’t explicitly mention critical race theory, it would ban teaching concepts often associated with it, though the state Department of Education has repeatedly said these are not part of state standards.

The bill would ban teaching concepts including one race, sex, ethnicity, color, or national origin is inherently superior to another and that people are responsible for other actions committed in the past by members of their same race or sex.

It would also prohibit students and school staff from being required to participate in mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling.

In addition to what can and can’t be taught, the bill also extensively outlines a complaint process if someone believes a school is in violation.

An amendment allows parents to sue districts over violations without requiring they go through the entire complaint process first.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landowners and citizens groups have filed a lawsuit against Georgetown County over the approval...
Lawsuit filed against Georgetown County over approval of new Pawleys Island neighborhood
Katerena Bedjan
California woman sentenced to 15 years in deadly Myrtle Beach attempted armed robbery
Freeze warning tonight.
FIRST ALERT: FREEZE WARNING tonight, protect sensitive plants
The time has come for voters to decide the fate for the future of the Murrells Inlet-Garden...
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes all lanes on Hwy 707
Security guard is glad to be back home and alive
‘Just glad to be here’: Security guard back home, recovering after shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood

Latest News

Coldest Morning
FIRST ALERT: Coldest morning since January, another freeze tonight
HORRY COUNTY LOOKS TO ADD MORE MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELORS
Horry County looks to add more mental health counselors for first responders, county employees
.
Horry County looks to add more mental health counselors for first responders, county employees
.
New sex offender GPS monitoring devices being tested across South Carolina