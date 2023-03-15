Bill to restrict topics in S.C. classrooms to have first Senate hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The House-passed bill that would restrict what can be taught and discussed in South Carolina public schools has its first Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday morning.

Teacher groups and advocates for public education who oppose this bill are encouraging their supporters to show up and testify against it.

While this bill doesn’t explicitly mention critical race theory, it would ban teaching concepts often associated with it, though the state Department of Education has repeatedly said these are not part of state standards.

The bill would ban teaching concepts including one race, sex, ethnicity, color, or national origin is inherently superior to another and that people are responsible for other actions committed in the past by members of their same race or sex.

It would also prohibit students and school staff from being required to participate in mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling.

In addition to what can and can’t be taught, the bill also extensively outlines a complaint process if someone believes a school is in violation.

An amendment allows parents to sue districts over violations without requiring they go through the entire complaint process first.

