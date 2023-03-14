Power restored to Marlboro County High School; students, staff return Wednesday

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee high school will welcome students and staff back into the building Wednesday after a power outage moved students and staff to eLearning.

Marlboro County High School students first moved to eLearning Monday.

It’s unclear what caused the outage.

