Power restored to Marlboro County High School; students, staff return Wednesday

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee high school will welcome students and staff back into the building Wednesday after a power outage moved students and staff to eLearning.

Marlboro County High School students first moved to eLearning Monday.

It’s unclear what caused the outage.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

