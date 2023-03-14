Submit a Tip
Joe Pepitone, Yankees All-Star ‘favorite of generations,’ dies at 82

FILE - New York Yankees' Joe Pepitone holds a baseball bat in New York, March 10, 1962....
FILE - New York Yankees' Joe Pepitone holds a baseball bat in New York, March 10, 1962. Pepitone, a key figure on the 1960s Yankees who gained reknown for his flamboyant personality, has died at age 82. He was living with his daughter Cara Pepitone at her house in Kansas City, Mo., and was found dead Monday, March 13, 2023, according to BJ Pepitone, a son of the former player. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and NBC
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(AP/NBC) - Joe Pepitone, an All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman on the 1960s New York Yankees who gained renown for his flamboyant personality, hairpieces and penchant for nightlife, has died at age 82.

Pepitone was living with his daughter, Cara Pepitone, at her house in Kansas City, Missouri, and was found dead Monday, BJ Pepitone, a son of the former player, said. The cause of death was not clear, but BJ Pepitone said a heart attack was suspected.

Born in Brooklyn, Pepitone helped the Yankees to their second straight World Series title, a team led by Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Elston Howard.

Pepitone gained attention for his off-the-field conduct. In a time when most players were staid and conformist, Pepitone was thought to be the first to bring a hair dryer into the clubhouse.

He posed nude for a January 1975 edition of Foxylady magazine.

“Things were a little different back then, sure,” Pepitone told Rolling Stone in 2015. “When I brought the hair dryer into the clubhouse, they thought I was a hairdresser or something; they didn’t know what the hell was going on, you know? I’d walk in with a black Nehru jacket on, beads, my hair slicked back; it was ridiculous. I think about it now, and I laugh.”

Jim Bouton, in his groundbreaking 1970 book “Ball Four” which revealed the inner working of baseball teams, recounted how “Pepitone took to wearing the hairpieces when his hair started to get thin on top. ... He carries around all kinds of equipment in a little Blue Pan Am bag.”

Pepitone’s 1975 autobiography, “Joe, You Coulda Made Us Proud,” detailed nightlife with Frank Sinatra, smoking marijuana with Mantle and Whitey Ford and Pepitone’s jailing at Rikers Island.

