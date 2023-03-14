Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

It’s time for the Annual Youth Track and Field Day

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Track and Field Club hosts Track & Field Day for Kids on Thursday, March 16, at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

The free event is for kids, ages six to 12 years of age, and registration is at 5:00 p.m.

Kids participate in Run, Jump, Throw events that include the High Jump, Mini-Javelin Throw, Long Jump, Hurdles and Run/Relay alongside Coastal Carolina University Track Athletes!

The competition events begin at 5:30pm.

Learn more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I thought I only won $12′: Pee Dee couple surprised by extra Powerball winnings
John Henry Stack
Warrants: Aynor bank robber used lighter as a gun, demanded cash
Florence County deputies found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Monday along...
Florence County deputies find over 100 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley listens to Lisa Scheller, a Republican candidate for...
‘I am in my prime’: Nikki Haley rallies voters in Myrtle Beach as part of presidential campaign
Hilton Spann
Suspect opened fire at passenger while at Florence County intersection

Latest News

.
Get ready to Hang 10′ with Good Vibes Surf and Skate Shop
.
Brava Medspa can help you turn back the clock of time for your skin
.
Grand Strand Today - Good Vibes Surf Shop Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Brava Medspa