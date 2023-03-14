It’s time for the Annual Youth Track and Field Day
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Track and Field Club hosts Track & Field Day for Kids on Thursday, March 16, at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
The free event is for kids, ages six to 12 years of age, and registration is at 5:00 p.m.
Kids participate in Run, Jump, Throw events that include the High Jump, Mini-Javelin Throw, Long Jump, Hurdles and Run/Relay alongside Coastal Carolina University Track Athletes!
The competition events begin at 5:30pm.

