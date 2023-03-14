HCFR: 3 injured, traffic blocked after two-vehicle crash near Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads are blocked and three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash near Highway 544.

Tuesday at 5:07 p.m. Horry County Fire Rescue and Conway Fire Department were called to a two-vehicle crash that required extrication along Highway 544 and Cornfield Road.

The crash has blocked multiple lanes of traffic.

Three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the safety of crews on scene and to avoid further delays.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

