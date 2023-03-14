HCFR: 2 injured, roads blocked after crash in Forestbrook community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are injured following a crash that required extrication on Fantasy Harbour Boulevard Tuesday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 8:51 p.m. at Fantasy Harbour Boulevard near April Gray Lane, the crash has blocked multiple lanes of traffic.

Two people were taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to avoid further delay and for the safety of the crews on the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

