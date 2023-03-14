Get ready to Hang 10′ with Good Vibes Surf and Skate Shop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Good Vibes Surf and Skate Shop is family owned and operated business.

They are native to the Myrtle Beach area had a dream to one day open up a surf shop and give the community a fun place to go.

They’ve been helping kids get into surfing in the Grand Strand and surrounding areas for many years.

Their family started Surf Dreams Foundation in 2014 in hopes to get more kids in the water and off the streets.

This project has turned into much more than what they’ve ever imagined.

Learn more about the shop, surf lessons, and the foundation here!

