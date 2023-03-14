Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning issued for tonight, cool stretch of weather ahead

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Freeze Warning is out for tonight and into Wednesday morning as a widespread frost & freeze threat is expected for the entire area. Our cool stretch of weather is here for the next couple of days.

TUESDAY

Temperatures are cool this morning with widespread 30s. An isolated 40° reading along the beach is possible this morning, but it’s still a crisp morning as you step out the door. A heavier jacket isn’t a bad idea today as temperatures will struggle to climb despite plenty of sunshine.

Highs will struggle to climb today.
Highs will struggle to climb today.(WMBF)

We’ll climb into the low-mid 50s for this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest today, providing for a chill throughout the day.

FROST & FREEZE THREAT

A FREEZE WARNING is now in effect for the entire area tonight and into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall quickly tonight ranging from 28-31° inland and down to 32-34° along the beaches. Clear skies and a calmer wind will allow for widespread frost and a light freeze to develop tonight and into Wednesday morning.

A FREEZE WARNING is out for the entire area tomorrow.
A FREEZE WARNING is out for the entire area tomorrow.(WMBF)

With these temperatures, early blooms, summer annuals, peaches and strawberries will be most susceptible to freezing temperatures.

Expect a widespread frost & freeze threat for tonight and into Wednesday morning.
Expect a widespread frost & freeze threat for tonight and into Wednesday morning.(WMBF)

TOMORROW

After the coldest morning of the week, temperatures will climb into the mid 50s for Wednesday afternoon. There will be a few spots inland that will climb to 57-58° Wednesday afternoon under clear skies. Those clear skies will keep the freezing temperatures around by Wednesday night as well.

Highs will climb into the mid 50s after a chilly start.
Highs will climb into the mid 50s after a chilly start.(WMBF)

Wednesday night will see another round of cold temperatures with readings inland between 30 and 34°. Coastal temperatures will drop to 33 to 37°. Another round of frost is likely. We can’t rule out a light freeze for those inland areas as well.

END OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will return into the low-mid 60s for highs on Thursday after another cold morning. Our winds will begin to shift and allow the overnight temperatures to climb as we head into Thursday night and Friday morning.

Despite a warm up to end the week, a cold front for Saturday will bring another drop in...
Despite a warm up to end the week, a cold front for Saturday will bring another drop in temperatures for the end of the weekend and into next week.(WMBF)

A southwest wind will keep Friday the warmest day of the week ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs on Friday will reach the low-mid 70s with the chance of an isolated shower. The best rain chance will arrive Saturday, especially in the morning. That cold front will once again drop our temperatures for the end of the weekend and into the start of next week.

