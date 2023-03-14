Submit a Tip
Crews repair cracked sewer line in North Myrtle Beach; DHEC notified

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews repaired a water line on Tuesday in North Myrtle Beach.

The city said the cracked sewer line was located at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and Perrin Drive.

Much of the sewer overflow was contained, according to the city, but the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified since the stormwater drain empties out in the ocean.

Coastal Carolina University will take water quality samples on Tuesday and Wednesday.

