Crash involving tractor-trailer closes all lanes on Hwy 707

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 707 in Murells Inlet.

According to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue, north and southbound lanes are closed at 707 and Prince Creek Pkwy.

No injuries are reported and crews are working to clear debris and reopen the road.

No further information is currently available.

