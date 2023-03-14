Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crash involving tractor-trailer closes all lanes on Hwy 707

The time has come for voters to decide the fate for the future of the Murrells Inlet-Garden...
The time has come for voters to decide the fate for the future of the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue. (Source: Katrina Helmer).
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 707 in Murells Inlet.

According to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue, north and southbound lanes are closed at 707 and Prince Creek Pkwy.

No injuries are reported and crews are working to clear debris and reopen the road.

No further information is currently available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I thought I only won $12′: Pee Dee couple surprised by extra Powerball winnings
John Henry Stack
Warrants: Aynor bank robber used lighter as a gun, demanded cash
Florence County deputies found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Monday along...
Florence County deputies find over 100 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley listens to Lisa Scheller, a Republican candidate for...
‘I am in my prime’: Nikki Haley rallies voters in Myrtle Beach as part of presidential campaign
Hilton Spann
Suspect opened fire at passenger while at Florence County intersection

Latest News

.
Parking meters could make a return to downtown Conway
Landowners and citizens groups have filed a lawsuit against Georgetown County over the approval...
Lawsuit filed against Georgetown County over approval of new Pawleys Island neighborhood
South Carolina's State House
S.C. House votes to reduce Comptroller’s salary to $1
Power restored to Marlboro County High School; students, staff return Wednesday