California woman sentenced to 15 years in deadly Myrtle Beach attempted armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A California woman has been sentenced to 15 years for her involvement in an armed robbery that lead to a man’s death in October 2021 in the Myrtle Beach area.

Katerena Abella Bedjan, 28, pleaded guilty to an attempted armed robbery on Tuesday, according to James Stanko, an assistant solicitor with the 15th Circut Solicitor’s Office. Honorable Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles sentenced Bedjan to 15 years in prison, the charge carried a penalty of up to 20 years.

She will have to serve 85% of her sentence before qualifying for supervised release.

Bedjan was in the Grand Strand area auditioning to be an adult entertainer in North Myrtle Beach when she met the victim, 49-year-old Patrick Smith, of Marshville, North Carolina.

Smith made arrangements with Bedjan to pay her to spend the weekend with him in Myrtle Beach. Bedjan then told Leo Watkins, the codefendant in the case, she was spending the weekend with a man who would be an “easy target” for a robbery, as he would have cash on him.

On October 30, 2021, Bedjan informed Watkins she and Smith were in her car just off Shore Drive in Myrtle Beach.

When Watkins approached the car he attempted to take Smith’s wallet. A struggle began with Smith when Watkins fired a fatal gunshot.

At this time, Watkins’ case is pending and he faces charges of murder; criminal conspiracy; attempted armed robbery; and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

