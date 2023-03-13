‘We got it from here brother’: 22-year-old firefighter killed in crash near Fairmont

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters and first responders across Robeson County are mourning the loss of a fellow brother in red.

The Fairmont Rural Volunteer Fire Department said one of its own was killed in a crash on Sunday night.

First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said a trooper was called just before 7 p.m. to a single-car crash along N.C. 130 near Fairmont.

Lewis said the investigation determined the car went off the road, hit a ditch and then a tree.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to Lewis.

He said that 22-year-old Cameron Hunt was the driver of the vehicle.

The Fairmont Rural Volunteer Fire Department posted about Hunt’s death on Facebook and said their hearts are broken to pieces.

The fire department told WMBF News that Hunt had been with them for about three years and was one of their younger members. A spokesperson added that he loved what he did and he will be greatly missed.

“We got it from here brother, we’re gonna miss and love you forever,” the department’s Facebook post said.

The fire department said it’s working with the family to possibly put a vigil together for Hunt, and information will be released at a later time.

Lumberton Fire Rescue and EMS, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Fairmont Police Department shared their condolences on Facebook to Hunt’s family and friends.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.