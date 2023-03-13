Suspect opened fire at passenger while at Florence County intersection

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested over the weekend after deputies said he fired shots while at a Florence County intersection.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called on Saturday to the intersection of South Ebenezer Road and West Palmetto Street.

Investigators said 23-year-old Hilton Spann fired a shot at victim who was a passenger his car after there was a verbal fight.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said no one was hurt in the shooting.

Spann was arrested on Saturday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He has since been released from the Florence County Detention on a $60,000 bond.

