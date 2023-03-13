Suspect opened fire at passenger while at Florence County intersection
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested over the weekend after deputies said he fired shots while at a Florence County intersection.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were called on Saturday to the intersection of South Ebenezer Road and West Palmetto Street.
Investigators said 23-year-old Hilton Spann fired a shot at victim who was a passenger his car after there was a verbal fight.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said no one was hurt in the shooting.
Spann was arrested on Saturday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He has since been released from the Florence County Detention on a $60,000 bond.
