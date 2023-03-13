Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect opened fire at passenger while at Florence County intersection

Hilton Spann
Hilton Spann(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested over the weekend after deputies said he fired shots while at a Florence County intersection.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called on Saturday to the intersection of South Ebenezer Road and West Palmetto Street.

Investigators said 23-year-old Hilton Spann fired a shot at victim who was a passenger his car after there was a verbal fight.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said no one was hurt in the shooting.

Spann was arrested on Saturday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He has since been released from the Florence County Detention on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Company: Security guard, suspect shot during incident in Carolina Forest neighborhood
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
‘I thought I only won $12′: Pee Dee couple surprised by extra Powerball winnings
Coroner IDs 78-year-old woman killed in Pawleys Island crash

Latest News

John Henry Stack
75-year-old accused of robbing Aynor bank suspected in Pawleys Island fraud case
.
75-year-old accused of robbing Aynor bank suspected in Pawleys Island fraud case
Two Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies are receiving medical attention after being...
Deputies sickened during narcotics search, department deploys NARCAN
Javon Smith
Man charged in deadly Florence County nightclub shooting