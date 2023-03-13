Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 80-year-old woman thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe head trauma Sunday after police said a man threw her into traffic during an alleged road rage incident in Tennessee.

WSMV reports 48-year-old Billy Johnson, also known as Billy Jackson, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Nashville police responded to the incident’s location around 4:45 p.m. Police said they were told by one of the victims that Johnson was driving aggressively and had rear-ended him before getting out of his vehicle.

The two men were in the middle of an argument when the 80-year-old woman got out of the car to break up the fight. Police said Johnson then picked the woman up and threw her into the opposite lane of traffic.

The woman was taken to the hospital with an internal head bleed and severe head trauma. According to WSMV, she is currently in the intensive care unit.

Nashville Metro police officers tracked down Johnson and arrested him outside of his home. He has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Company: Security guard, suspect shot during incident in Carolina Forest neighborhood
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
‘I thought I only won $12′: Pee Dee couple surprised by extra Powerball winnings
Coroner IDs 78-year-old woman killed in Pawleys Island crash

Latest News

.
Community yard sale aims to help others afford household items
.
Suspect opened fire at passenger while at Florence County intersection
Historic Whittemore Elementary School
Conway leaders vote to demolish part of historic school building following destructive fire
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen testifies before grand jury in Trump hush money probe