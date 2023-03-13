Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Nikki Haley making stop in Myrtle Beach as part of presidential campaign

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley listens to Lisa Scheller, a Republican candidate for...
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley listens to Lisa Scheller, a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, speak with members of the media during a news conference in Allentown, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will make her way to the Grand Strand as part of her campaign for president.

Haley’s campaign announced Friday that a rally will be held Monday at Horry-Georgetown Techincal College’s Grand Strand campus in Myrtle Beach.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the event beginning an hour later.

The former governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations announced her candidacy last month in Charleston. She has since made stops in New Hampshire and Iowa.

She was the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, who nominated her for Ambassador to the United Nations under his administration.

WMBF News will have team coverage from the event throughout the afternoon and evening on Monday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Company: Security guard, suspect shot during incident in Carolina Forest neighborhood
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
‘I thought I only won $12′: Pee Dee couple surprised by extra Powerball winnings
Coroner ID’s 78-year-old woman killed in Pawleys Island crash

Latest News

.
Community yard sale aims to help others afford household items
White elephant community sales aims to help people in need of affording house holds
Community yard sale aims to help others afford household items
Highs will climb into the lower 60s after the sunshine returns this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns this afternoon, midweek frost & freeze threat
Thousands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in North Myrtle Beach
Thousands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in North Myrtle Beach