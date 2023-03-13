Submit a Tip
‘Just glad to be here’: Security guard speaks after being shot trying de-escalating situation in Avalon community

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Security guard, Ricky Wise, was released from the hospital on Sunday after being shot twice in the head with a shotgun blast.

Wise has been a security guard at Phoenix Security Solutions for the Avalon neighborhood for three years, the same place where he was shot Saturday night.

He said he is glad that his training and his protection instincts kicked in during the altercation.

“You never know what you walked into being an armed guard,” said Wise.

The shooting was a result of Wise trying to de-escalate an altercation between the suspect and another neighbor.

That’s when the suspect grabbed Wise’s body camera and ran into a house.

Phoenix Security Solutions President Mike Arrington said the suspect then came outside with a shotgun and fired at Wise.

Wise was hit two times by shotgun pellets and sustained injuries in the face, head and neck. Wise shot the suspect three times, in the chest, arm and head, according to Arrington.

Wise said he never thought he would ever use his gun as a security guard.

“Most of the time you hope for the best and hope that you never use the force that you have to your power,” said Wise “Thank god I was armed and I was able to protect myself and the residents at the same time.”

Wise is expected to make a full recovery.

“Just glad to be here. Count your blessings one day at a time,” said Wise.

With warrants pending, the Horry County police have not released the suspect’s identity.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

